Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

‘Not a single investor’: power station calls slammed

by Sarah Vogler
12th Mar 2019 4:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has rubbished the call of Federal LNP MPs for a new coal-fired power station to be built in Queensland, insisting it was not needed.

"We have not had any single investor come to the Qld government and say we want to invest in a new coal-fired power station," she said.

"Why, because renewables are driving energy prices lower.

"We have the right energy mix here in Queensland.

"We know that Queensland does not need a new coal-fired power station.

"The market will always decide this."

Ms Palaszczuk seized on the schism within the Federal Coalition over the issue describing it as "shambolic" and chaotic".

As revealed by The Courier-Mail last week, six Queensland Federal MPs backed calls for "immediate action" to underwrite a new generator to compete with state-owned generators.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has ruled out federal funding for a new coal-fired power station, saying the Palaszczuk Government would not support the idea.

More Stories

annastacia palaszczuk coal powered station investors

Top Stories

    Power prices spark debate

    premium_icon Power prices spark debate

    News CLIMATE change won't be on the radar for most regional voters ahead of the federal election, Hinkler MP Keith Pitt says.

    • 12th Mar 2019 5:00 PM
    BREAKING: Man arrested over Maryborough cold case murder

    premium_icon BREAKING: Man arrested over Maryborough cold case murder

    Crime Greg Armstrong was last seen alive in Maryborough on May 7, 1997.

    • 12th Mar 2019 3:28 PM
    REPORT: Thousands of Wide Bay workers missing on Super

    premium_icon REPORT: Thousands of Wide Bay workers missing on Super

    News It coincides with super issues for Rubicor-employed Telstra staff

    Organisers laying plans for exciting By the C concert

    premium_icon Organisers laying plans for exciting By the C concert

    News Queensland Festivals and Events are drawing up event plans