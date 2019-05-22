Premier faces high noon in the regions

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk will jet into regional Queensland today in the wake of federal Labor's election disaster, amid criticism from her own team and rumblings about leadership.

Townsville-based minister Coralee O'Rourke is the latest to join in calls for the Adani issue to be resolved, while former Labor candidate Mike Brunker called for Ms Palaszczuk's head should she not act on the Galilee Basin project now.

"There is a lot of factors in play in the federal election," Ms O'Rourke told The Courier-Mail.

"Yes, I think Adani was one of them.

"I don't want it done irresponsibly but… if we can move through processes quickly than we should."

Ms O'Rourke backed calls from MPs for more regional representation in the ministry.

Mr Brunker slammed the Premier and Treasurer Jackie Trad for refusing to concede their handling of Adani was an issue when they faced the cameras on Sunday morning.

"If Jackie Trad and the Premier come out the day after and say Adani never had an influence on the election, I think they've lost the plot and they probably need to go," he said.

"If the Premier can't have a captain's call on this, if her leadership is that weak on this issue maybe they should talk about, you know, maybe changing the leadership."

Deb Frecklington

Annastasia Palaszczuk

His sentiment is being reflected among nervous party members worried they are now heading towards electoral annihilation unless something changes.

The Courier-Mail has been told Right faction state MPs held a post-election debrief on Monday with the sentiment expressed that Adani needed to be resolved.

Regional Labor MPs from Maryborough to Townsville have been taking the extraordinary step of speaking out publicly following Saturday's federal election loss after raising issues internally during at least two caucus meetings before polling day.

It is understood the leadership team are hoping a reset after the Budget will calm the horses.

Cabinet discussed the Federal result on Monday before several Ministers headed to the regions yesterday.

Ms Palaszczuk's office confirmed she would tour regional centres from today.

As Trade Minister, she is also due to begin a trade mission to Japan and the US on Sunday. Her office yesterday said the trip was still going ahead.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington headed to Townsville yesterday to capitalise on the LNP's stunning victory and the swings towards it in the area.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said the Government needed to "drop the social agenda" and get back to basics on things like education, health and jobs.

"I think the election result was a referendum on Adani," he said.

"I think the people have spoken in regional Queensland. They have spoken loud and clear and it's time.

"Democracy is a wonderful thing and when people speak you have got to listen and they have spoken in Queensland.

"I think it is at our own peril if we don't."