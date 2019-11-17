‘Annie’ is a classy MG

PETER Kerr and his partner Carole are big fans of MG Roadsters. But to them, 1962 was the best year for MG models.

Peter speaks about his beloved "Annie" MG Midget Mark 1 for today's My Ride.

1. Are you a vintage/veteran/classic or latest model lover?

I am a vintage/classic car person.

The 1962 MG Midget Mark 1. Picture: Warren Lynam

2. What was your first car or motorbike?

A 1951 MG TD.

3. How much did it cost?

It was 50 pounds.

4. What is your fondest memory of a car or drive you took in it?

I was a university student and drove the MG home to the country for a Sunday roast.

The 1962 MG Midget Mark 1. Picture: Warren Lynam

5. What is your current special vehicle?

It's a 1962 MG Midget Mark 1.

6. What do you love about it?

My partner Carole drives it to club events and it is a classic MG she enjoys.

7. How long have you had the car and where was it sourced?

It was 30 years ago. I got it from Ray Grace and his truck plant apprentices dismantled it and filled seven wheelie bins with it. Ray had the body repainted at a Yandina spray painter for $18,000.

The 1962 MG Midget Mark 1. Picture: Warren Lynam

8. Tell us about what's under the metal and are there any modifications?

Rebuilt it as it came from the MG factory in Abingdon, United Kingdom. I wrote to the managing director every month and still have his typed replies.

9. What makes your car so special?

It is the first new MG Midget which was built at MG Abingdon and Carole is comfortable driving her first classic MG Roadster.

The 1962 MG Midget Mark 1. Picture: Warren Lynam

10. How often do you drive your car?

To MG club events.

11. Mostly pleasure and personal use or business?

Pleasure only.

12. Does it have a name? How have you personalised it: for example, Personalised Plates, fluffy dice?

We call her "Annie". Her PPQ plate is MGI962.

The 1962 MG Midget Mark 1. Picture: Warren Lynam

13. Do you work on your own car or get it maintained at a garage/by the manufacturer/specialists?

A friendly mechanic works on this MG for Carole.

14. What will your next car/bike be?

My eight-car garage is full so others will not be added.

15. If you could buy any vehicle in the world, what would it be?

A 1930s Bugatti racer like my MG friend inherited.

