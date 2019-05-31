ANNIVERSARY: More than 90 years of empowering Bay girls

ON DECEMBER 1, 1928 a company of girls and their captain enrolled in Urangan to form the 1st Pialba Company, joining the sisterhood of Girl Guides in the Queensland.

This year marks a full century of Girl Guides in the state, and 91 years since the Pialba Company was formed.

To celebrate the occasion, the Hervey Bay Girl Guide District will host a special dinner.

Held at the Hervey Bay RSL on July 20 from 6pm, the event will highlight the history of guiding in the region while raising money for the local Guides unit.

From meeting more than 70 girls from the 1st Maryborough Company Brownies in 1928 to collecting rubber from the side of the road in 1942 to help with the war effort, the rich history of girls achieving in the Fraser Coast continues to this day.

Trefoil member Deb O'Brien, Girl Guide Chelsea Sanderson, 16, and Trefoil member Decima Miller outside the 'Our Cabin' hut on Torquay Rd. Cody Fox

Deb O'Brien, a member of Hervey Bay Trefoil Guild, a section of the organisation for older women, can still remember joining Girl Guides at seven years old.

Progressing through the age groups, Ms O'Brien took a break before returning to help out as a leader when her own daughter joined.

"It is so important, nowadays more than ever, that girls feel empowered and that they can achieve what they put their mind to,” she said.

"The skills and opportunities girls and young women get through being a Guide not only help develop their confidence but also leadership qualities which help them later in life.”

Fellow Trefoil member Decima Miller joined Guides when her daughter's unit was at risk of closing unless parents volunteered in 1974.

"The girls learn self-reliance, resilience and how to be part of a team,” she said.

The Trefoil Guild will organise the dinner on behalf of the local Guides.

Current Guide Chelsea Sanderson, 16, is one of about 50 girls involved in Hervey Bay.

"We do things like learning camping, cooking, crafts and life skills and challenge ourselves to step outside our comfort zone and do things we wouldn't normally do for badges,” she said.

"Everyone here is equal and I've made some incredible friends.”

Tickets for the dinner are $30 for adults and $16 for children.

Contact Ms Miller on 4124 0664 to book.