Anniversary of massacre highlights need for memorial

THIS week marks the 160th anniversary one of the darkest chapters in Maryborough's history.

Lieutenant John O'Connell Bligh led his native troopers on a killing spree, of which Butchulla people were the victims, in Maryborough in February 1860.

As reported by The Guardian, in gratitude the citizens of the town got up a fund to present him with a ceremonial sword inscribed with suitable words of thanks.

The presentation of the sword was condemned in the Maryborough Chronicle as "one of the most disgraceful acts ever perpetrated by any community, a blot so foul and deep-stained as will leave on this otherwise fair portion of God's earth the brand of eternal infamy".

Reflecting on the horror of that day is just part of what inspires Butchulla elder Glen Miller in his fight for a memorial for the lives lost at settlement.

He wants a monument built that will reflect the enormity of what the Butchulla people found themselves up against when Europeans settled their land.

"I think people just have to know what happened," Mr Miller said.

"From my perspective, I'm not trying to make anyone feel guilty."

Mr Miller said as gruesome as the past was, there was no point judging what happened then by today's standards - but it was important to remember and memorialise those lives.

"One of the easiest things to do is be an expert in retrospect," he said.

"That's how people lived in those days.

"Those type of acts were deemed to be normal."