Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Anniversary of massacre highlights need for memorial

Carlie Walker
, carlie.walker@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
11th Feb 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THIS week marks the 160th anniversary one of the darkest chapters in Maryborough's history.

Lieutenant John O'Connell Bligh led his native troopers on a killing spree, of which Butchulla people were the victims, in Maryborough in February 1860.

As reported by The Guardian, in gratitude the citizens of the town got up a fund to present him with a ceremonial sword inscribed with suitable words of thanks.

The presentation of the sword was condemned in the Maryborough Chronicle as "one of the most disgraceful acts ever perpetrated by any community, a blot so foul and deep-stained as will leave on this otherwise fair portion of God's earth the brand of eternal infamy".

Reflecting on the horror of that day is just part of what inspires Butchulla elder Glen Miller in his fight for a memorial for the lives lost at settlement.

He wants a monument built that will reflect the enormity of what the Butchulla people found themselves up against when Europeans settled their land.

"I think people just have to know what happened," Mr Miller said.

"From my perspective, I'm not trying to make anyone feel guilty."

Mr Miller said as gruesome as the past was, there was no point judging what happened then by today's standards - but it was important to remember and memorialise those lives.

"One of the easiest things to do is be an expert in retrospect," he said.

"That's how people lived in those days.

"Those type of acts were deemed to be normal."

More Stories

Show More
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What 2032 Olympic Games will mean for QLD

        premium_icon What 2032 Olympic Games will mean for QLD

        News An economic analysis has revealed the huge jobs, exports and tourism bonanza Queensland is on the cusp of if we secure the 2032 Olympic Games.

        Bay family jump on board the dunga journey

        premium_icon Bay family jump on board the dunga journey

        News With registrations now open, here's how you can sign up.

        Why Coalition's Canberra mess might just be best for Coast

        premium_icon Why Coalition's Canberra mess might just be best for Coast

        News In bitter break-ups it's nearly always the children who suffer...

        Hinkler MP weighs in on colleague’s decision to quit party

        premium_icon Hinkler MP weighs in on colleague’s decision to quit party

        News His words came after a turbulent time for Nationals