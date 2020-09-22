Anniversary of murders that shocked Maryborough

Maryborough couple William and Edith Moffat, were murdered in their Jupiter St, Maryborough, home in 1977.

IT HAS been 43 years since William and Edith Moffat answered a fateful knock at the door, wearing their dressing gowns and slippers.

It is not known who was standing at their door that night, or why, but what happened next would shock Maryborough to its core and puzzle detectives for years to come.

The middle-aged couple were led back to their bedroom in their Jupiter St home on September 22, 1977, where pillows were placed on the floor and nylon cord was used to tie their hands behind their backs.

It is believed Mr Moffat was forced to tie the cord around his wife's hands as detectives later found a similar knot on a temporary clothesline outside the home.

Two bullets were fired and both husband and wife died instantly at the foot of their bed in an execution-style killing.

Re-creation of the scene where Maryborough couple William and Elizabeth Moffat were murdered in 1977. The recreation was part of a display at the 1981 Ekka about unsolved murders.

The Moffats' deaths remain one of the state's greatest unsolved crimes, with the Queensland Police Service offering a $250,000 reward to anyone with information that helps solve the mystery.

The motive behind the murder of couple continues to baffle investigators to this day.

The couple were discovered later in the day by friends who became concerned after Mr Moffat didn't go in to work.

House of Maryborough couple William and Elizabeth Moffat at Jupiter Street.

The double murder of the well-known couple sent shockwaves through the community.

Police appealed for information three years ago for the 40th anniversary of the murders.

The case remains open.

Anyone with information can contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.