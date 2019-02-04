ANNOUNCED: Star-studded line-up for By The C

Jimmy Barnes is performing in Hervey Bay at By the C on May 11.

A STAR-STUDDED line-up for the much anticipated By The C concert has been announced.

The Chronicle can reveal that rock 'n' roll legend Jimmy Barnes is headlining the Hervey Bay music festival on May 11.

The popular Australian musician has been announced as the headlining act for the second annual By The C, set for May 11.

He will be joined in the line-up by Baby Animals, Mark Seymour and The Undertow, Killing Heidi, Mental As Anything and Boom Crash Opera.

Fraser Coast Park, near the Fraser Coast Cultural Centre, will come to life as thousands of music lovers unite to celebrate the live performers over a chat and a drink.

Among them will be Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour, who, just to clarify - is not related to Mark Seymour.

The mayor said the line-up for the May concert was a who's who of Australian rock and was sure to appeal to a wide cross section of the community.

"The artists will also appeal to residents right throughout the Wide Bay-Burnett and beyond, which means more visitors to the Fraser Coast and a boost for our local economy,” Cr Seymour said.

"I am certainly looking forward to the concert and the opportunity to see and listen to some Aussie rock royalty.”

Barnes, known for being the front man of Cold Chisel as well as his own chart-topping solo career, will perform hits including Khe Sanh, Flame Trees and Working Class Man.

Last year's event, headlined by John Farnham, drew a crowd of more than 4500 music lovers with almost half of them coming from outside of the region. That success led organisers to push for the music festival to become an annual event. Fraser Coast Tourism and Events general manager Martin Simons promised it would be the biggest single-day event on the Fraser Coast for the year.

"We expect accommodation bookings will be in high demand when people see the extent of this year's talent line-up,” Mr Simons said.

"It'll provide a great boost to local businesses with a crowd target set at 6000.”

Mr Simons said the concert was a "terrific drawcard for the region, designed to draw people within driving distance of the Fraser Coast - from Brisbane in the south to Rockhampton in the north”.

Last year, about 40 per cent of concert goers were from out of town.

This year's event has been changed from Seafront Oval to Fraser Coast Park to allow for a bigger crowd.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am. They will be available to purchase online at ticketmaster.com.au.

