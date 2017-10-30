Announcement of new M'boro candidate 'imminent': LNP

AN LNP candidate for the seat of Maryborough has still not been announced despite a state election being less than four weeks away.

The Chronicle revealed the party was tipped to announce current Fraser Coast councillor Rolf Light as their candidate in September.

But Cr Light announced he would not be running in the state election, instead opting to continue working with the Fraser Coast Regional Council in "addressing the culture and critical issues."

A spokeswoman from the Queensland LNP said an announcement on a candidate for Maryborough was "imminent."

But the spokeswoman did not confirm when the announcement would take place, or whether the candidate would be a local.

The LNP's new candidate will have to run against Pauline Hanson's One Nation candidate and current councillor James Hansen and Labor MP Bruce Saunders, who won the seat in 2015.

Fellow councillor Anne Maddern previously held the seat of Maryborough after defeating Labor's Chris Foley in 2012.

But Cr Maddern confirmed she would not be running in the election when asked by the Chronicle earlier this month.