News

Announcement of new M'boro candidate 'imminent': LNP

Blake Antrobus
by

AN LNP candidate for the seat of Maryborough has still not been announced despite a state election being less than four weeks away.

The Chronicle revealed the party was tipped to announce current Fraser Coast councillor Rolf Light as their candidate in September.

But Cr Light announced he would not be running in the state election, instead opting to continue working with the Fraser Coast Regional Council in "addressing the culture and critical issues."

A spokeswoman from the Queensland LNP said an announcement on a candidate for Maryborough was "imminent."

But the spokeswoman did not confirm when the announcement would take place, or whether the candidate would be a local.

The LNP's new candidate will have to run against Pauline Hanson's One Nation candidate and current councillor James Hansen and Labor MP Bruce Saunders, who won the seat in 2015.

Fellow councillor Anne Maddern previously held the seat of Maryborough after defeating Labor's Chris Foley in 2012.

But Cr Maddern confirmed she would not be running in the election when asked by the Chronicle earlier this month.

Topics:  fcelection fcpolitics lnp maryborough

Fraser Coast Chronicle
CRASH CHAOS: Man accused of hitting cars, pole

CRASH CHAOS: Man accused of hitting cars, pole

PART of Boat Harbour Dr has been blocked off after a two-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon.

Severe thunderstorm warning for Wide Bay and Burnett

Severe thunderstorm forecast for region

Rental vacancy drops is a plus

FULL: In regional Queensland the number of weak markets fell from 10 in the June quarter to six in the September quarter.

Chris Loft said the drop was a boost for the region.

Candidates talk future policies as battle for state seats begins

The election was called by the Premier on Sunday.

Local Partners