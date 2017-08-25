25°
Annual closures in place off Waddy Point on Fraser Island

Andrew Chorley | 25th Aug 2017 4:00 PM
Gary Harris caught this nice scarlet while fishing in Platypus Bay recently.
Gary Harris caught this nice scarlet while fishing in Platypus Bay recently.

AFTER some ordinary weather over the past week let's hope things improve for the week ahead.

Burrum

The Burrum has been fishing fairly well of late.

Casting soft plastics in the upper reaches has been producing flathead, bream, trevally, tarpon and queenfish.

Around the mouth flathead can be found between the ramps with live baits getting the better fish.

Out the front a few golden trevally can be found on the 8-Mile along with squire.

Platypus Bay

The fishing in Platypus Bay has been hard going.

Snapper have been hard to find over the past few weeks with fishing at night the best bet.

Fishing in a berly trail has attracted a few nice snapper, but a lot of effort is required up there at present.

Wide grounds

The wide grounds like 25 fathom and the southern gutters have been a good option of late.

Snapper, sweetlip, trevally, reef jacks, red emperor and parrot have been reported.

The grounds over Breaksea Spit have also been producing over recent weeks.

Local reefs

On the local reefs snapper have been taking cut and live baits on the Arty, with a berly trail also working well to bring in the fish.

Sweetlip, blackall and cod have been other catches.

For those chasing a feed of squid good numbers can still be found around the islands of the strait and on the weed beds along the western side of Fraser Island.

Sandy Strait

Flathead are beginning to fire in the Sandy Strait.

As we move into September we will see some good fish move onto the flats.

Letting the bigger fish go is very important to our spawning of flathead so please handle with care when putting the bigger fish back. Whiting, bream, grunter, jew and trevally have been other captures in the Sandy Strait.

Urangan Pier

Off the Pier, flathead can be found around the pylons with live pike getting the best results.

Out the end, longtail tuna have been reported hitting live baits floated under balloons.

Bream, golden trevally and squid have been other catches from the Pier.

Closures

Anglers at Fraser Island are reminded to ensure they fish outside the closed waters area that runs between Indian Head and Waddy Point during the annual fishing closure.

The closure is in place from midday August 1 to midday September 30, where all fishing is prohibited on the foreshore within an area from a point 400m north of Waddy Point to a point 400m south of Indian Head, and 400m out to sea from low water. Visit www.fisheries. qld.gov.au.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcfishing fraser coast outdoor-living

Character home on 690sq m with medium density zoning near the river