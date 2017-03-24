Annual cruise to explore the Sandy Straits on Sunday

Route co-ordinator Don Adams knows the local waters like the back of his hand and will point out all the best fishing spots including the new artificial reefs, and give out GPS marks.

THERE is plenty of space aboard the MV Amaroo for this weekend's annual familiarisation cruise.

The boat will leave Hervey Bay Boat Club at 8.30am and explore 18 different parts of the Sandy Straits, including popular fishing spots and the new Hardie Artifical Reef.

Hervey Bay Volunteer Marine Rescue will share information about their organisation and the correct use of radios and tips on how to navigate the area, while representatives from Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service, Fisheries and the Water Police (if available) will also attend.

The Chronicle GPS Marks book showing marks from 1770 to the Sunshine Coast will be available to buy on board.

Green and yellow zones will also be pointed out including the green zone North of Big Woody Island which is now marked with permanent buoys and the green Zone East of Little Woody Island.

Brochures on the latest regulations on fish species, size and bag limits and fish identification will be given out.

Cost of the cruise is adults and children $45 and includes morning tea. Also Boat Club courtesy buses will be available to pick up in Hervey Bay.

The Fishing Club is a sponsor of Volunteer Marine Rescue Hervey Bay and also supports other local organisations and charities.

Phone the Boat Club on 4128 9643 to book. You can also phone George Duck on 0407 663 578 for more information.