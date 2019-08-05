Annual Granville charity match to assist local chaplains

FUNDRAISER: Action from last year's match Ethan Langmead (left) and Craig Murtagh.

FUNDRAISER: Action from last year's match Ethan Langmead (left) and Craig Murtagh. Alistair Brightman

FOOTBALL: For the Granville Football Club the annual charity match is a highlight on their calendar.

The club challenge local Emergency Services to a match to raise money for a local not-for-profit organisation.

The match will be played at the conclusion the Wide Bay Premier League match against Doon Villa on Saturday.

Previous recipients of the club's fundraising include Hamish Halley & The Griffith Uni Stroke Research, Juvenile Diabetes, Deaf Services Qld and The Coen Ashton Foundation (Cystic Fibrosis & Organ Donation awareness) .

Funds from this year's match will be donated to Scripture Union Queensland to support local school chaplains.

Granville publicity officer Donna Kimber believes the match draws the club and community closer together.

"We started the matches five years ago when one of our own, Hamish Halley, needed some assistance.

"It was so positive that it has remained an annual event to help others in the community,” Kimber said.

Kimber is never short of players wanting to be involved in the match each year.

"We have players lining up to play both men and women, it is seen as a club honour,” she said.

Off-field there will be stalls, jumping castles and a coffee van along with food and bar facilities for people to enjoy.

"It is a great way to show that Granville are part of the community,” Kimber said.

Stallholders will donate a percentage of their profits to the charity and Granville Football Club.

Granville are proud to host the match each year and give back to the community.

Over the year the club has donated thousands of dollars back into the community.

The match kicks off at 7pm.

For further information go to the club's website or Facebook page for details.