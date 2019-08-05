Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FUNDRAISER: Action from last year's match Ethan Langmead (left) and Craig Murtagh.
FUNDRAISER: Action from last year's match Ethan Langmead (left) and Craig Murtagh. Alistair Brightman
Soccer

Annual Granville charity match to assist local chaplains

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
5th Aug 2019 8:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOOTBALL: For the Granville Football Club the annual charity match is a highlight on their calendar.

The club challenge local Emergency Services to a match to raise money for a local not-for-profit organisation.

The match will be played at the conclusion the Wide Bay Premier League match against Doon Villa on Saturday.

Previous recipients of the club's fundraising include Hamish Halley & The Griffith Uni Stroke Research, Juvenile Diabetes, Deaf Services Qld and The Coen Ashton Foundation (Cystic Fibrosis & Organ Donation awareness) .

Funds from this year's match will be donated to Scripture Union Queensland to support local school chaplains.

Granville publicity officer Donna Kimber believes the match draws the club and community closer together.

"We started the matches five years ago when one of our own, Hamish Halley, needed some assistance.

"It was so positive that it has remained an annual event to help others in the community,” Kimber said.

Kimber is never short of players wanting to be involved in the match each year.

"We have players lining up to play both men and women, it is seen as a club honour,” she said.

Off-field there will be stalls, jumping castles and a coffee van along with food and bar facilities for people to enjoy.

"It is a great way to show that Granville are part of the community,” Kimber said.

Stallholders will donate a percentage of their profits to the charity and Granville Football Club.

Granville are proud to host the match each year and give back to the community.

Over the year the club has donated thousands of dollars back into the community.

The match kicks off at 7pm.

For further information go to the club's website or Facebook page for details.

charity match fc sport granville football club local sport wide bay premier league
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    DUNGAS RETURN: Dusty homecoming for first-time team

    premium_icon DUNGAS RETURN: Dusty homecoming for first-time team

    News Tracey and Kaylene Messer know only too well the personal struggles of raising families in difficult situations

    FURY: M'boro child basher petition reaches 10,000 signatures

    premium_icon FURY: M'boro child basher petition reaches 10,000 signatures

    News The Maryborough man assaulted the two-year-old girl.

    TAKING REINS: Road warrior brings safety fight to parliament

    premium_icon TAKING REINS: Road warrior brings safety fight to parliament

    Politics O'Brien has secured a critical safety role in parliament