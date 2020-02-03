Menu
Jared Hayne .Photo Paul Braven / The Observer
Annual memorial to honour much-loved skater

Louise Shannon
3rd Feb 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:45 AM
THE Jared Hayne Memorial Jam, to be held for the second year in a row on March 14, will honour the much-loved local who tragically died in a car crash on December 29, 2018.

Memorial organiser JD Lewis - a lifelong friend of Mr Hayne's - said his earliest memories of their time together was when Jared was about 10 years old and they would ride their BMX bikes together at the skate park.

"I remember him on a scooter trying to skate on anything and everything."

Mr Lewis said the memorial day was to become an annual event to honour Gladstone born and raised Mr Hayne and give the community a chance to come together and celebrate his life.

"Jared was very involved with everyone," he said.

"He was a very active kid in the AFL scene and then in the skatepark scene."

Mr Hayne was 21 when he died and was known for skating and BMX riding and as a talented AFL player.

He had played with the Gladstone Mudcrabs (now the Suns), and had moved to Brisbane to play for the Mt Gravatt Vultures AFL club.

He was also a junior representative player for the AFL Capricornia side.

"The memorial day will give everyone an outlet and something to remember Jared by," Mr Lewis said.

Mr Lewis said he was keen to kickstart more events at the skatepark.

"It gives the kids something to look forward to. We want to revive it as a space, and as a bonus we get to remember one of our really good friends," he said.

This year, a band from the Sunshine Coast will perform, with a barbecue and licensed BYO area.

"We're getting a stage fully built for the event and everything has been donated," Mr Lewis said.

"Last year we had 130 people so hopefully this year it will be bigger. We're aiming to make it bigger and bigger every year."

He said anyone who wanted to help with the day or future events at the skatepark could call him on 0474701147.

The Jared Hayne Memorial Jam is from 11am-late on Saturday, March 14.

