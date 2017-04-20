Another 10 jobs available right now on the Fraser Coast

10 jobs are up for grabs on the Coast.

JOBSEEKERS rejoice, there's been an influx of new work on the Fraser Coast, with a brand new cadet program from Hyne Timber just one of the applications on offer!

Here's another list of 10 jobs you can apply for now:

General Practitioner

A position with the Galangoor Duwalami Primary Health Care Service, based in Hervey Bay and Maryborough, is open for a successful applicant to work alongside a current team of two doctors at both offices.

Applicants must have a current Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency Unrestricted Registration, eligibility for an unrestricted Medicare Care Provider Number and have a fellowship of RACGP.

APPLY HERE

Removalist

Workplace Central is seeking a removalist for a casual position (20-30 hrs per week) to assist with moving furniture from residential and commercial properties.

The ability to undertake heavy lifting, outstanding customer service ability, two years driving experience and previous experience in furniture removal are necessary for this role.

APPLY HERE

Cadet Program

Hyne Timber are offering positions for their cadet program, offering newcomers the opportunity to learn about all areas of production, customers, engineering innovation and technology, finance and business services and business improvement.

During your time in the Cadet Program you will be required to undertake identified national qualifications in a Cert IV, Diploma, or Degree.

Expressions of interest must be received by April 26.

APPLY HERE

Community Care Worker

Churches of Christ Queensland are offering an opportunity for an experienced care worker to join their team in Hervey Bay. A certificate III in Individual Support or equivalent is essential for this role.

The role will involve assisting clients to live independently in their homes, including housework, meal preparation, social support, shopping and personal care.

APPLY HERE

Property Manager

Raine & Horne Hervey Bay requires an experienced property manager looking for long-term employment to join their team.

If you love the property market, and have experience in property management, customer service skills and a positive attitude, this is the job for you.

Email resumes to lisa.vize@herveybay.rh.com.au.

APPLY HERE

Bitumen Spray Operator

The Hervey Bay branch of Sunstate Road Services is looking for an experienced bitumen spray operator to join their team, to help with asphalt production and paving through the region.

The successful applicant needs to be self motivated with a strong focus on safety and customer service and have a minimum of three years experience in the industry, along with a construction blue/white card and HC licence.

Resumes can be submitted to astiler@sunstateroads.com.au.

APPLY HERE

Patient Services Assistant

St Stephen's Hospital in Hervey Bay is looking for an assistant to join the UnitingCare Health team, providing housekeeping and cleaning assistance in a hospital or nursing environment.

Employees and successful candidates in specified roles will be required to hold a valid 'Blue Card' in line with the 'Working with Children Check' requirements.

For more information regarding this opportunity please contact Jeff Davis on 0741201394. Applications close April 28.

APPLY HERE

Call Centre Operator

A Telco centre in Maryborough is looking for experienced call centre operators to be based in Maryborough for the 24/7 call centre to assist with general inquiries about client products and services.

The casual role offers role progression and an hourly pay rate. Applicants should be flexible with regard to working hours, have excellent phone manners and listening skills and have a good knowledge of domestic and international geography.

APPLY HERE

Sales Representative

Wurth's Automotive division is seeking an enthusiastic candidate to help sell the range of fasteners, chemical tools and associated industry products for their branch in Hervey Bay.

Candidates with a keen interest in building a strong and sustainable sales career, along with reliability and consistency in sales and service delivery are necessary to succeed in this role.

APPLY HERE

Warehouse Manager

Energy Queensland are seeking a Level 1 Warehouse Manager to join the customer representative group in the Maryborough Depot to help with managing operations and logistics functioning of the location.

A Bachelors Degree in Logistics Management or eqivalent, C Class Drivers Licence and demonstrated ability in the implementation and delivery of KPI are all necessary for the position.

The application form includes responding to two behavioural questions relating to your previous experience.

APPLY HERE