Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Another aged care resident dies after recovering from virus

by Natalie Wolfe
11th May 2020 12:36 PM

Another Newmarch House resident has died overnight after recovering from coronavirus.

Anglicare, which runs the western Sydney nursing home, confirmed the death this morning.

Dozens of infections and 17 deaths have been linked to the aged care facility.

While the resident had previously tested positive for coronavirus they had returned two negative tests before their death.

coronaviruspromo

 

The death comes a day after a 92-year-old woman became the 17th person from Newmarch House to die.

Fay Rendoth, a great-grandmother, died on Friday night from an "unrelated illness" after recovering from coronavirus.

Australia has recorded 6942 cases of COVID-19, with 3054 in New South Wales, 1494 in Victoria, 1045 in Queensland, 439 in South Australia, 552 in Western Australia, 227 in Tasmania, 107 in the Australian Capital Territory and 30 in the Northern Territory.

Australia's death toll is at 97.

More Stories

aged care facilities coronavirus editors picks newmarch house

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ’Could be fatal’: Coast police take drug drivers to task

        premium_icon ’Could be fatal’: Coast police take drug drivers to task

        News Driving after taking drugs can be similar to driving three times over the legal drink driving limit

        ‘Easiest, safest’ form of COVID testing launches in Bay

        premium_icon ‘Easiest, safest’ form of COVID testing launches in Bay

        News Hervey Bay and Bundaberg will each have a drive-through coronavirus testing...

        No running off as circus crew joins virus control effort

        premium_icon No running off as circus crew joins virus control effort

        News Shows halted and performers stranded at popular Coast attraction

        Missing market day hits hard

        premium_icon Missing market day hits hard

        News Mr Rapley’s business, Cass and Ray Ornaments, is based in Bundaberg but he has been...