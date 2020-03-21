Menu
Another COVID case confirmed in Wide Bay

Christian Berechree
by
21st Mar 2020 7:21 PM
ANOTHER coronavirus case has been confirmed in the Wide Bay region.

It comes after the Fraser Coast had its first confirmed diagnosis, reported on Friday, with a patient isolated in Hervey Bay Hospital.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service would not confirm exactly where the case had been recorded.

In response to a question on Facebook about whether the case was in Hervey Bay, a WBHHS spokesperson said further details were not being released.

"We're not releasing further details at this stage, for the sake of patient privacy, but do rest assured that contact tracing is under way," the post read.

"This means we're directly contacting the people known to have been in close contact with the case.

"It's also important to remember that most people (about 80%) who are diagnosed will experience mild illness and recover easily, and will be well enough to be isolated in their own home rather than need hospital care."

It was also recently a reported a Maryborough school student was being tested for the virus.

The first case in the Wide Bay health service was recorded at Bundaberg.

