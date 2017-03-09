Another day another outrage, this time pedestrian lights

SURELY I'm not the only one who has grown sick of this continuous cycle of people being outraged over nothing.

I have grown accustomed to reading national news each day and seeing another topic for people to whinge about for a day or two before they move on to the next issue to become upset by.

It wasn't even a shock for me to read people are mad about the apparent inequality between pedestrian lights that depict a little green man, or woman.

"Of course,” I thought to myself.

Why wouldn't this be happening when we live in a world that is finding more and more ways to be offended by the smallest things.

I mean, really?

Is this your big battle?

Would having the exact same amount of pedestrian lights depicting stick figure men and stick figure women change a single thing?

I'm willing to bet no, but I'm sure there's many out there who would argue I have that viewpoint because of my gender.

What sort of outcome does the Committee for Melbourne hope to achieve by worrying about the most mundane and trivial things.

Especially pedestrian lights. If the gender of a pedestrian light is the biggest concern you have or something you find offensive, then you're probably more suited to staying indoors.

Chances are things are probably going pretty good in your life if you can notice something so insignificant.

And what do you know - without even realising it I have become a part of the continuous cycle of people being outraged over nothing.