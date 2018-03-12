Another inspection washes over Maryborough's naval cadets

WITH their boots polished and uniforms pressed TS Maryborough naval cadets and leaders marched into battle to become the best unit in Australia for 2018.

Even after winning the Navy League of Australia Trophy for 2017 for the first time ever, nerves ran high throughout the unit for this year's annual inspection at the weekend.

TS Maryborough commanding officer Zoe Evans said they were hoping to make history again.

"We wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for our amazing cadets," CO Evans said.

"There has been weeks of training and practice in preparation.

"These guys have done so many inspections in the last eight months it is almost second nature.

"The routine we practice for the march past is something we always do, so its muscle memory for that.

"We have 14 new recruits at the moment, so we practice, practice, practice, so it is second nature for them.

"The other elements is up to the cadets who prepare and get ready."

CO Evans said there were a lot of nerves, especially with someone different coming to do the inspection.

TS Maryborough with inspecting officers Lt Damian Vandermeer and Lt Dennis Uren. Boni Holmes

Lieutenant Damian Vandermeer and Lieutenant Dennis Uren were the inspecting officers.

TS Maryborough is the second of 10 units from Bribie Island to Rockhampton to be inspected.

LT Vandermeer started his navy career as a cadet 36 years ago and was proud of cadets giving back to a community who supported them.

"I like seeing the cadets grow and shine and come out of their shells," he said.

"During the inspection we are looking for their parade skills, policies and procedures they have in place, and looking to see if the cadets are having fun."

Rain fell just as TS Maryborough finished their march past for their annual inspection. Boni Holmes

Lieutenant Dennis Uren started in the naval reserve 16 years ago and started the TS Maryborough unit in 2002.

"Its good for the children to do something instead of hanging around the streets in gangs - gives them a challenge in life," LT Uren said.

"TS Maryborough got a really good percentage last year.

"Its always the cadets that are the stand out of the inspection - that's what we are here for.

"Whoever wins this will go to nationals where they get to fly the Pennants flag for 12 months."