Another wet stormy day on the radar before it heats up

ANOTHER wet and potentially stormy day in on the radar for the Fraser Coast, but nothing like the last few days.

If you're enjoying the cooler wet change it's not expected to stick around.

A shower or two is possible today, along with thunderstorms and maximums of 29 degrees before things heat up a little on Wednesday.

The region copped a drenching over the past few days bringing the total rainfall for this month to 88.4mm in Hervey Bay and 75.2mm to Maryborough.

After today we're due to have sunshine and tops in the low 30s before showers are expected to develop again on Saturday.