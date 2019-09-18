ANSWER THE CALL: Museum in search of missing A&B coin unit

PUTTING THE CALL OUT: Museum volunteer Brian Taylor is searching for an A and B coin unit to finish the 1950-60s phone box display at the Bay tourist attraction.

PUTTING THE CALL OUT: Museum volunteer Brian Taylor is searching for an A and B coin unit to finish the 1950-60s phone box display at the Bay tourist attraction. Cody Fox

VOLUNTEERS at the Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum have put the call out to Fraser Coast residents to help find a rare coin unit.

The museum acquired an original public telephone box dating back to the 50s and 60s about three months ago and have since been bringing the once tired-looking box back to its former glory.

With the restoration close to completed, the only original item missing is the A and B coin unit, with the A button once used for dialling and the B used for getting back the coins if the call was unsuccessful.

Volunteer Brian Taylor said one of the most important aspects to restoring historic relics at the attraction was keeping the item as original as possible.

He said it was important, especially for children who visit the museum, to know how people used to live in the past.

"We like to keep everything authentic, the original is always the best and it shows the history in a true fashion," Mr Taylor said.

"We don't like to show history in a bodged-up fashion because it's important so see what things used to be like.

"Children don't realise until you point out to them in the slab cottage that there was no electricity and running water and glass in the windows ... they are quite shocked by the realisation that none of that used to be there.

"Back in those days it was rare for a household to have phones at all. When I was a kid we didn't have a phone, no-one I knew had phone except shops and businesses and very rich people.

"So if you wanted to make a phone call you would have to walk down to the nearest phone box."

With the units as "rare as hens teeth", Mr Taylor is hoping a collector, another museum or someone who used to work in the telecommunications industry might be able to answer their call.

"The phone box was common in at the time, they were the standard public phone box unit.

"It's an Australian telephone box but it was also identical to the ones they had in England at that time.

"The later model had coins or a credit card."

Mr Taylor has his fingers crossed that someone will give him a call on 4124 6526 with some good news.

The museum is located at 13 Zephyr St, Scarness. Phone 4128 4804.