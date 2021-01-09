Anthony Albanese in hospital after ‘serious’ car crash

Federal Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese has been hospitalised after being involved in a "serious" car crash on Friday evening.

The smash happened near his home in Marrickville, in Sydney's inner west, about 5pm.

Mr Albanese’s car sustained some damage. Picture: Facebook

The 57 year-old federal Labor leader was driving along Hill St in Marrickville when the front of his Toyota Camry and a Range Rover collided, according to NSW Police.

"Police have been told the male driver of a Range Rover aged 17 was travelling west on Hill St when it struck the Toyota," a police spokeswoman said.

"The driver of the Toyota, a man aged 57, was treated at the scene before being taken to Royal Prince Alfred in a stable condition.

The teenage driver of the Range Rover was given an infringement notice for negligent driving.

Paramedics check on Mr Albanese just after the crash. Picture: Facebook

Mr Albanese, who was alone in the car at the time, was left "badly shaken" following the collision, a witness said.

Sources close to Mr Albanese said his car was a write-off.

A spokesman for his office said the Opposition Leader was taken to hospital as a precaution for assessment and X-rays. He was still in hospital late on Friday night, but it was unclear whether he would have to stay in overnight.

Images of the crash circulating online revealed the crumpled bonnet of Mr Albanese's black Toyota Camry as well as shots of him standing near an ambulance.

Local resident Nikoleta Kastanis, who arrived on the scene just after the accident, told The Saturday Telegraph the crash was "serious".

"I was driving in the area and trying to get onto Hill St and it was chaotic, police directing traffic away and ambulances everywhere," Ms Kastanis said.

"I didn't know it was (Albanese) at first, until he got out of the car the paramedics came and checked him out … he seemed really shaken up, he could walk but he just seemed totally in shock as they were trying to get him inside the ambulance."

