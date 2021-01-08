Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Supplied Anthony Albanese crash
Supplied Anthony Albanese crash
Politics

Anthony Albanese in serious car crash

by Candace Sutton
8th Jan 2021 6:49 PM

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese has been involved in a serious car accident in the Sydney suburb of Marrickville.

He has been taken to hospital and is "shaken" but okay, according to his office.

Channel 7 reported that the Labor leader's car was "T-boned", according to a witness, and that the other driver was also in a reasonable condition without major injuries.

A TV image after the accident showed a black car looking like a write-off, but the Opposition Leader standing up and seemingly not too bad.

He is reportedly undergoing X-rays in hospital.

The 57-year-old is the Federal Member for the electorate of Marrickville.

More to come …

Originally published as Anthony Albanese in serious car crash

Anthony Albanese has been involved in a car crash in the Sydney suburb of Marrickville. Picture: Channel 10.
Anthony Albanese has been involved in a car crash in the Sydney suburb of Marrickville. Picture: Channel 10.
The Opposition Leader has been taken to hospital and his staff say he is all right. Picture: Channel 10
The Opposition Leader has been taken to hospital and his staff say he is all right. Picture: Channel 10

More Stories

anthony albanese australian labor editors picks politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How new Brisbane restrictions affect Fraser Coast

        How new Brisbane restrictions affect Fraser Coast

        News The Fraser Coast mayor said the new COVID-19 restrictions imposed for Brisbane will affect the Fraser Coast.

        BUSTED: $4k in fishing fines handed out in Coast waters

        Premium Content BUSTED: $4k in fishing fines handed out in Coast waters

        Environment It occurred over a two-week period during Christmas holidays.

        Truck jackknifes across Bruce Hwy, causes traffic mayhem

        Premium Content Truck jackknifes across Bruce Hwy, causes traffic mayhem

        News Witnesses have reported the incident happened shortly after lunch.

        Gardens looking green after rain falls across region

        Premium Content Gardens looking green after rain falls across region

        Weather Here’s what’s in store for the region over the weekend.