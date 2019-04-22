Menu
Jockey Craig Williams on Plein Ceil. Picture: AAP
Horses

Brissy or break? Freedman’s Plein Ceil dilemma

by Gilbert Gardiner
22nd Apr 2019 10:30 AM
ANTHONY Freedman must decide between a hit-and-run Doomben Cup mission or spell for Plein Ciel after the improving stayer's impressive Group 3 Easter Cup (2000m) win at Caulfield.

The six-year-old defied a seven-day back-up and sharp 400m rise in distance to claim the $160,000 feature from Furrion and Morton's Fork after avoiding trouble entering the straight where Magnapal broke down from a forward position.

But Freedman remains mindful of asking too much of the Irish-bred gelding before a tilt at Melbourne's spring riches.

Plein Ciel firmed to $15 with Ladbrokes for the Doomben Cup after the Caulfield win.

The Australian Bloodstock prospect Plein Ceil, formerly with Darren Weir, has won seven of 14 Australian starts.

"We dodged a bullet on the corner and he was strong all the way to the line," Freedman said.

"All his runs have been good and I just thought he was ready for 2000m.

"I haven't really thought much beyond today, there is probably not a lot for him now, he probably get a bit of weight after today into a lesser race so maybe we have a bit of a rest.

"We'll think about it (going to Brisbane), I might have a couple of horses going up. If there is a few going I might tack him on, see how he gets through."

Freedman’s dilemma. Picture: AAP
Plein Ciel will go to the Freedman's Pinecliff property in Mt Eliza on Monday for a short breather as the decision is made about a possible Group 1 Doomben Cup (2000m) raid.

"He's probably running out of races in Melbourne and I don't think there is really much in Adelaide for him so it's probably Brisbane or rest," Freedman said.

"He came to us he was a bit of fiesty. He'd get quite hot at the races and he just settled down each run … he's worked it all out now, we'll see what we do with him."

Freedman's brother Michael won the 2012 Doomben Cup for Australian Bloodstock with imported stayer Marwingo.

Plein Ceil settled nicely in the Easter Cup under jockey Craig Williams, in a forward position, before the champion hoop cut the corner to find the lead and clear galloping room.

Furrion, also ex-Weir, stuck on well for second, threatening to reel in the winner in the straight, with Morton's Fork flashing into third at odds.

"It panned out well enough and Craig was able to use the rail to advantage and then drift out to the straight," Freedman said. "He rode him aggressively and the horse was down in the weights."

