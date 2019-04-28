Seibs is living in fantasy land over Bunnies exit

We all know Queenslanders like to sell the Sunshine State as "beautiful one day, perfect the next".

But it appears Anthony Seibold has been lost in his own fantasy land if he seriously thinks South Sydney don't hold a grudge about the way their former coach walked out of Redfern.

After Brisbane's win over Cronulla, Seibold did his best to try and shut down the build up to Thursday's clash with the Rabbitohs, claiming "there is no extra feeling or extra meaning for me".

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold made an ugly exit from South Sydney. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

But the reality is Seibold knows better than anyone the disappointment that was felt at the time was real, and no one was hurt more than Shane Richardson and Sam Burgess.

There is no question the Rabbitohs' senior players were "p...ed off" and felt "let down" by Seibold's lack of transparency, and it was actually Burgess who made his feelings known.

The talk around the club was that Burgess had previously spoken to Seibold and tried to convince him to stay at Souths.

Sam Burgess was upset by Seibold’s exit. Picture: Phil Hillyard

But when Burgess later found out that Seibold had agreed to coach Brisbane in 2020 it is said the big Englishman confronted Seibold on the players' behalf and in no uncertain terms made it clear it would be in everyone's best interests if the coaching swap happened immediately.

There was a feeling within the playing group that by taking up the Brisbane job, Seibold had basically made the call that he rated the Broncos' roster better than what he was in charge of at Souths.

Richardson was also of the belief Seibold would stay at Souths despite speculation linking him to the Broncos from as early as last July.

It’s believed Seibold’s mysterious exit hurt assistant coach David Furner’s chance at taking the top job. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett)

So when Seibold's decision was made no one was more disappointed than Richardson, because he was the bloke who had put his job on the line to give Seibold his head coaching start - only to have it thrown back in his face.

Richardson made the initial recommendation to gamble on Seibold who, at that point, was basically an unknown and Richardson drove the appointment through the board.

Not only did the Rabbitohs' board make the tough call to sack Michael Maguire, but they also overlooked former assistant David Furner.

That in itself was a tough decision for Richardson at the time because there was more than a healthy respect for Furner and Richardson certainly felt there had been a lack of loyalty shown by Seibold.

Seibold's secrecy around his dealings with the Broncos also probably cost Furner the top job a second time after the Souths assistant took a head coaching position at Leeds after he was told Seibold would not be leaving Souths.

Seibold said after the win over Cronulla: "As far as a grudge match, I am not sure if it has any extra meaning for me but I am sure the media will make a big deal about it."

He even said it with a straight face.

Ah Queensland, beautiful one day, fantasy land the next.