Anti-Adani protesters make more threats

ANTI-ADANI protesters have re-emerged in North Queensland as activists warn they know which businesses to target.

Seven people were arrested in Bowen yesterday after protesters blocked a road leading to the Adani-operated Abbot Point coal terminal.

Police said up to 40 protesters allegedly impeded road and rail access to the Abbot Point road facility.

Protesters have been much less active in North Queensland than in Brisbane since the Carmichael mine was approved in June.

Galilee Blockade spokesman Ben Pennings said the group's "Dob in Adani" campaign, where people were asked to submit names of Adani contractors or businesses willing to work for Adani, had been successful.

"We know a lot of existing contractors, we know a lot of contractors that have bid for work," he said.

Mr Pennings said the group were being "strategic" on which companies they would target in order to stop the mine.

"Someone bidding for Adani work, we will be treating them exactly as we do someone who is already working for Adani," he said.

"There's going to be a lot more people going to the frontline camp … the community opposition will be like nothing Australia has ever seen."

Townsville City Council Mayor Jenny Hill said she would happily dob in the council and every local council between Rockhampton and Townsville as supporters of the mine.

"We're here, we've supported them since day one," she said.

"We love them in our community, we love the jobs they bring, we support the opening of the Galilee if it means jobs for places like Townsville and rest of regional Queensland."

But Whitsunday Regional councillor Mike Brunker said protesters had "no support" in Bowen and activists were "nuisances" to the community.

"It's just ridiculous, they wouldn't get a 50 seater bus from Townsville," he said.

"The people in the north, the country people, aren't like the people from Melbourne and Sydney, they couldn't give a rat's arse about (Adani going forward)."

Townsville Enterprise chief executive Patricia O'Callaghan said interfering with the lives of hard working regional Queenslanders was "simply not on".

"Our region has been waiting for the Galilee's economic opportunity for nearly 10 years and will not accept minority interest groups ripping that opportunity away," she said.

"These groups don't understand the importance of the resources industry to our broader economy and they should be called out for the law breakers they are."

Burdekin MP Dale Last said people in Bowen "were sick to death" of protesters disrupting business and employees from getting back to work and called for harsher punishment for trespassers, which is currently before parliament, to be pushed through.

"These ratbags are causing mass disruption to ordinary Queenslanders who want to go to work and provide for their families," he said.

"It's not only the streets of Brisbane that are being disrupted, this has been going on in regional Queensland for far too long and we need to take a firm stance to stand up for resource workers and farmers."

Of the seven people arrested in Bowen, three were from Victoria and four were French nationals.

A 28-year-old Victorian man and four French nationals were charged with trespass on a railway.

Two women, aged 20 and 22, both from Victoria, were charged with one count each of trespassing on a railway, obstruct railway and contravene police direction.

They are all due to appear in the Bowen Magistrates Court on September 3.