Anti-bullying workshops part of council 'rebuild': Mayor Loft

FRASER Coast mayor Chris Loft has taken to social media to propose strategies for a "rebuild of council”, with plans to train staff members in anti-bullying and anti-corruption workshops.

Releasing a statement through his Facebook page, Cr Loft said the council was "ready for a new beginning” as they planned to "rebuild our council and empower nearly 700 staff to innovate, share their ideas and truly serve their community in the best way possible”.

"Part of the rebuild will include training all members of staff in anti-bullying and anti-corruption workshops to ensure the environment that they suffered through never occurs again,” the release read.

"As leader of this council, I will do everything in my power to build this community up and be accountable to the ratepayers.

"My team of councillors and I are ready for a fresh start and it is our responsibility to ensure the mistakes of the past are not repeated and we put personal issues aside to truly represent the views of the people who elected us to our privileged positions.”

It is not known if the courses are part of the recommendations from the council's organisational review, which has not been released to the public.

Cr David Lewis said staff training was something he could support in principle.

"It's always useful to make sure staff and councillors are as well skilled as possible to ensure the problems don't arise,” he said.

"In principle, I'm happy with the idea of these workshops.”

Cr Paul Truscott said he supported initiatives for staff training in general, "as long as they were appropriately funded and provided for staff”.

Cr Loft was contacted for comment.