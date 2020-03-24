Menu
Supporters of One Community, One Standard including Jeff Adams, Arthur McMahon, Dave Dale, Amanda McLean, Dennis Clancy, Geoff Toombey, Uncle Russell Butler, Wendy Ambrose and Anita Manwaring are getting together for the launch of their website to make the petition easily accessible. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
News

Anti-crime group goes digital in fight for justice

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
24th Mar 2020 7:57 AM
A Townsville anti-crime group have always been vocal in their quest for tighter juvenile offender laws, but their mission has now turned digital to spread their message even further.

One Community One Standard have launched their website to allow for more transparency surrounding their goals and to encourage more community leaders to support their project.

Almost 4000 people have signed the group's petition calling for no more "catch and release", enforcing curfews and alternate sentencing options for young offenders.

One of the leaders, Jeff Adams said he was proud of the amount of support the group had received, but they needed more.

Mr Adams said the website launch was the first big step in trying to spread their message.

"We are always advocating for generational change and the only way that's going to change is to get all level of governments together," he said.

"We are not accepting it. We're just not stopping."

Despite the threat of coronavirus, Mr Adams said COVID-19 could not stop their pursuit for change.

The group was established earlier this year and initially called for changes to the Youth Justice Act, which have since been promised by State Government.

Mr Adams said the move was a good start, but it needed to be followed through.

Some of the group's supporters joined them yesterday to show their support and to call on others to as well.

Visit the website here.

Originally published as Anti-crime group goes digital in fight for justice

