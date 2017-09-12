Anti-fracking protesters send Premier a message

"WE WANT to put in legislation that there can be no gas field mining or fracking in Wide-Bay Burnett."

That's the message a group of anti-fracking supporters sent to the Queensland Premier as she arrived in Maryborough.

With colourful posters and banners, the group bunched-up at Ferry St just in time for Annastacia Palaszczuk's arrival.

However the Premier did not actually walk past the protesters, after getting dropped-off in front of an entrance to Maryborough State High School where a cabinet meeting was held.

Anti-fracking protesters outside Maryborough High School, as Queensland government ministers arrive for a cabinet meeting at the school. Alistair Brightman

Lock the Gate spokeswoman Vicki Perrin said getting the message public was four-years in the making.

"Most of our supporters, unlike reported, are not activists - they work so it will be a small group today," Ms Perrin said.

"We are sending her a message that wherever she goes here on her tour, people will be bring up the issue of fracking."

East Booral Water4Life Group members Lisa Rossini mentioned that Fraser Coast Councillors voted at 10-1 for a stance against fracking, at a meeting last year.

"We'll continue lobbying government whenever we can," Ms Rossini said.