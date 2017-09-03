27°
Anti-fracking rally to welcome Premier to Maryborough

ANTI-FRACKING activists will on Monday demonstrate their stance to the Queensland Premier upon her visit to the region.

Some locals will greet Annastacia Palaszczuk in a community with a rally at the Ferry St entrance of Maryborough High School at 10am.

Lock the Gate spokeswoman Vicki Perrin said the event hoped to demonstrate to her that the Fraser Coast was a "no go zone" for fracking gasfields.

It comes just a week after protesters marched from Heritage Rose Park to Queens Park for the Water4Life ride to fight against proposed future shale gas projects in Wide Bay Burnett.

The protest featured internationally renowned horse whisperer dubbed The Man from Susan River, Guy McLean, who made his mark with a poem dedicated the fight against fracking.

Local country singer Wal Nielson also performed a song he wrote about fracking making to end the event.

