Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Anti-maskers graffiti Health Minister’s office

by Jack Paynter
23rd Jul 2020 10:27 AM

 

 

Anti-mask protesters have graffitied Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt's electorate office in Melbourne's southeast.

The vandals targeted the Eramosa Rd West office in Somerville overnight as new restrictions came into force requiring people in metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire to wear a mask when outside their home.

The protesters stuck masks to the office windows with the words "don't" and "won't" on them, while a poster also said "I have a condition that prevents me from wearing a mask, it's called intelligence".

The graffiti was cleaned off early on Thursday morning.

Anyone who fails to wear a mask while out of the house in Melbourne faces a $200 fine from police.

 

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt's electorate office in Melbourne's southeast has been graffitied overnight by anti-maskers. Picture: Channel 7
Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt's electorate office in Melbourne's southeast has been graffitied overnight by anti-maskers. Picture: Channel 7

 

 

A poster left by the vandals. Picture: Channel 7
A poster left by the vandals. Picture: Channel 7

 

jack.paynter@news.com.au

Originally published as Anti-maskers graffiti Health Minister's office

More Stories

anti-maskers covid-19 editors picks federal health minister greg hunt health melbourne

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Debilitating’: Crusade for justice after niece vanishes

        premium_icon ‘Debilitating’: Crusade for justice after niece vanishes

        News Family of slain Bay woman locked in cruel search for answers

        EXPLAINED: How your council rates are set

        premium_icon EXPLAINED: How your council rates are set

        Council News Most residents will pay “the same or less”

        M’boro manufacturer building world's best

        premium_icon M’boro manufacturer building world's best

        Business Bright jobs future ahead for 25-year-old company

        ‘Don't lose visitors’: Push for pet friendly caravan parks

        premium_icon ‘Don't lose visitors’: Push for pet friendly caravan parks

        Council News ‘We have a responsibility to manage these parks well’