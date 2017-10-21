Anti-vaccine film to be screened at secret place in M'boro

An anti-vaccination film will be screened in Maryborough.

A DATE and time have been confirmed for the Maryborough screening of the controversial anti-vaccination film VaxXed.

Last month the Chronicle revealed that anti-vaxxers were planning a secret roadshow across regional Queensland, targeting towns with strong immunisation records for screenings of the film, which blames vaccines for autism.

The location of the screening has not been revealed, with a post about the event describing the location as "secret".

Latest childhood immunisation data shows most of the towns identified by the controversial group have good coverage rates, including Maryborough where 97.8 per cent of children aged 12 to 15 months and 96.92 per cent of five-year-olds were fully vaccinated at last count.

It will be held on November 6 at 7,30pm with Meryl Dorey and Tasha David from the Australian Vaccination-skeptics Network to take questions after the screening.

The cost of tickets is between $12 and $18 and already the scheduled screening is attracting controversy, with a post on a Maryborough social media page attracting debate and criticism.