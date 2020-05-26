Anti-vaxxers advice to furious followers

A well-known "pro-choice" couple has called on their followers to stop arguing with Australians who support vaccinations.

Anthony and Kate Golle, from northern NSW, have built a Facebook group that now boasts more than 38,000 members.

The page receives dozens of posts a day, often based on anti-vaccination content or conspiracy theories on coronavirus and the government's alleged involvement.

Mr and Mrs Golle also recently kicked off a letter-writing campaign, encouraging their thousands of followers to bombard the offices of politicians and let their views on vaccination be known.

Members of the group also encourage each other to spread theories relating to the flu vaccine and its disproved link to coronavirus on media sites with a recent discussion on Sunrise the latest to fall victim.

After the couple appeared on The Project and in a Sydney Morning Herald article this week, Mr and Mrs Golle issued a statement for their followers, encouraging them to ignore their detractors.

"The anti-vax movement … which is just not what we're about … We're about pro-choice," Mr Golle said.

"Stop trying to be right, stop arguing, just stop it. In the pursuit of what you know to be true in your heart of hearts there will be people who support you and challenge you but it's a fantasy to think everyone will see the world your way.

"You're going to divide the room if you are speaking your truth, there will be as many people supporting you as challenging you. When you know your values and you know what's most important to you and you know that truth, it doesn't matter what people say."

Mr and Mrs Golle said their opinions on vaccinations have been ones they've held for more than 20 years.

But the couple said they've reached a point where they no longer try and push their views on other people - despite encouraging their 38,000 followers to send letters to politicians.

"There's no point creating drama around these vaccines," Mrs Golle said, referencing a follower that wanted to meet their newborn grandchild but didn't want to get vaccinated against whooping cough.

"My advice to you is put it into perspective, it's six weeks of a newborn that you don't get to visit but you have the rest of your life to show them how good of a grandmother you can be," she said.

"What you don't want is this to come between relationships that are important."

"That's what they want, that's what the establishment wants," Mr Golle added.

The couple claim to have distanced themselves from the "establishment" in a bid to no longer be a "creature of stature", which they define as something being owned by the "establishment".

"When you start to understand that there's the creator, whoever you believe that to be, who made you, made man and then man made government and then government made entities," Mr Golle said.

"It's very important that you start to understand that these letters are being written by man or woman which is above the government because there is no government without men and women who elected them … But you can also fall into the trap where you identify yourself as an entity where you now are answerable to the government through their statutes and legislation and this fictitious world, the world of commerce."

Summing up the video, the couple said the more attention they had on them the better.

"I feel like if we weren't challenging some people and some truths right now, there's no way we would've received the attention and the exposure from the media like we have," Mrs Golle said.

The "anti-vax" sentiment around the country continues to grow despite Australia having one of the highest vaccination rates in the world at almost 95 per cent.

My Kitchen Rules judge Pete Evans continues to find himself in hot water after sharing controversial views on the subject and on coronavirus.

Pete Evans has lost his contract with Seven recently and shared a bizarre post about the coronavirus.

Earlier this month, the chef had shared a detailed list which urged people to "look out for" certain code words and implied "mass trials" and "executions" were happening behind closed doors.

"How come our health minister, how come our government, how come the mainstream media over the last three to four months, have not one time talked about how to keep or build a strong, healthy, robust immune system with the information we must have?" Evans said on Kyle and Jackie O.

The chef also seemingly weighed into the widespread, debunked fear that vaccines increase the risk of autism in children, while maintaining that he's "not anti-vax" but "pro-choice for medical freedom."

"I have met so many mothers and their children that they have put their hand on their heart to me and said 'Hey Pete, my boy or little girl was a healthy, functioning, beautiful child - and they're still a beautiful child, but something happened'," he said.

"When they got a shot one day, and within two hours, 12 hours or 24-48 hours, that little boy or girl completely changed their behaviour, completely changed their nature."

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates vaccines save the lives of between two and three million people every year, and without them we would be at risk of serious illness and disability from diseases such as "measles, meningitis, pneumonia, tetanus and polio."

The main reason for vaccination is to protect oneself and the people around them - including newborn babies or those not yet vaccinated.

The practice is considered safe with side effects "usually minor and temporary, such as a sore arm or mild fever. More serious side effects are possible, but extremely rare," the WHO said.

"Remember, you are far more likely to be seriously injured by a vaccine-preventable disease than by a vaccine," the WHO states.

"For example, tetanus can cause extreme pain, muscle spasms (lockjaw) and blood clots, measles can cause encephalitis (an infection of the brain) and blindness. Many vaccine-preventable diseases can even result in death. The benefits of vaccination greatly outweigh the risks, and many more illnesses and deaths would occur without vaccines."

