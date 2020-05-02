Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Top of the Bay Bakery reopens in their brand new shop on Bideford St – owner Steve Sarah with daughter Meagan, and Gab Williams and Isabella Torres. Photo: Alistair Brightman
Top of the Bay Bakery reopens in their brand new shop on Bideford St – owner Steve Sarah with daughter Meagan, and Gab Williams and Isabella Torres. Photo: Alistair Brightman
Business

New-look bakery feeling on top of the Bay

BRENDAN BOWERS
2nd May 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CHAOS is how Top of the Bay Bakery owner Steve Sarah summed up opening day in their new premises.

"We have been flat out serving customers all morning," he said.

The Bideford Street business has been closed for nearly three weeks as renovations were completed on their new home.

"Although not ideal it gave us some time to be prepared," Steve said.

He was able to take some positives out of the forced closure.

"Before we closed we were down on our normal trade thanks to the coronavirus crisis and it created some anticipation and appreciation from our regular customers," he said.

The extra space and introduction of coffee on site have received early positive feedback from customers.

"They have been very appreciative of the coffee," Steve said.

The move from only a few doors up has created a bigger space and great feel to the shop.

"We still have our delicious baked goods and our award-winning pies and now you can grab a coffee as well."

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chilling out: How low temperatures will drop

        premium_icon Chilling out: How low temperatures will drop

        News She said the region should prepare for a cold long weekend

        WILDLIFE WARNING: Higher crash risk amid return to roads

        premium_icon WILDLIFE WARNING: Higher crash risk amid return to roads

        News With motorists back on the road, residents are urged to watch out for wildlife...

        REGO FREEZE: Call to halt car bills for three years

        premium_icon REGO FREEZE: Call to halt car bills for three years

        News RACQ calls on the State Government to freeze car registration fees during the...

        Smoke warning as crews battle bushfire

        Smoke warning as crews battle bushfire

        News A fire is burning on the Fraser Coast