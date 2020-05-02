New-look bakery feeling on top of the Bay

Top of the Bay Bakery reopens in their brand new shop on Bideford St – owner Steve Sarah with daughter Meagan, and Gab Williams and Isabella Torres. Photo: Alistair Brightman

CHAOS is how Top of the Bay Bakery owner Steve Sarah summed up opening day in their new premises.

"We have been flat out serving customers all morning," he said.

The Bideford Street business has been closed for nearly three weeks as renovations were completed on their new home.

"Although not ideal it gave us some time to be prepared," Steve said.

He was able to take some positives out of the forced closure.

"Before we closed we were down on our normal trade thanks to the coronavirus crisis and it created some anticipation and appreciation from our regular customers," he said.

The extra space and introduction of coffee on site have received early positive feedback from customers.

"They have been very appreciative of the coffee," Steve said.

The move from only a few doors up has created a bigger space and great feel to the shop.

"We still have our delicious baked goods and our award-winning pies and now you can grab a coffee as well."