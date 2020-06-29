Menu
Antique barber shop items stolen in break and enter

Carlie Walker
29th Jun 2020 5:30 PM
A BREAK and enter, and theft of antique barber shop items at a Hervey Bay business is under investigation.

Between 3pm on June 26 and noon on June 27, unknown offenders gained entry to the property.

They then broke into a building, causing damage to the locking mechanisms on the door.

It is believed antique barber shop items were stolen from the building.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

If you have information that could assist police, call Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

