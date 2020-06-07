Antique ring finds its way home after alleged theft

Police have successfully returned a ring reported stolen in Urangan last year to its rightful owner after a trove of suspected stolen property was uncovered in Maryborough last month. PHOTO: Contributed.

POLICE officers investigating a trove of allegedly stolen property have managed to return an antique ring to its rightful owner.

Officers attached to the Wide Bay Tactical Crime Squad swooped on a property in Mary St last month and found a stash of items believed to have been stolen.

Items included jewellery, rare ‘first day covers’, tools, footwear, cameras and a bicycle.

Senior Constable Melanie Ryan said officers had since been able to return some items, including the ring, to their rightful owners.

Snr Const Ryan said the ring had been reported stolen after a break and enter in Lauren St in Urangan in October last year.

“The ring was sentimental to the owner, so it was a successful return of property,” she said.

A 32-year-old man was arrested in connection with the allegedly stolen property.

Anybody who believes some of the items might belong to them is being urged to contact the Maryborough watch house during business hours.