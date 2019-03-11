ANTIQUES FAIR: Quarter of a million items up for sale

YOUNG AND OLD: Xanthe Schijvens, 8, from Maryborough, holds a bunny mould at the Antiques and Collectables Fair, held at the Maryborough Showgrounds.

A QUARTER of a million antiques and collectables for sale.

That's what Allan Lawson, organiser of Maryborough's Antiques and Collectables Fair, says was on display at the event, which was held at the showgrounds at the weekend.

"We estimated there was around a quarter of a million pieces for sale when you count each individual piece," he said.

With 30 stalls at the event, each with a range of antiques or collectables on display, there was plenty for visitors to choose from.

Mr Lawson estimated about 1000 people came to the showgrounds to visit the fair, including people from across the region and further afield, including Bundaberg, Gympie and Brisbane.

An antiques dealer even travelled up came from Adelaide.

He said plenty of people wanted to see what Maryborough had to offer.

"Maryborough has always been very steady in terms of antiques and collectables," Mr Lawson said.

This year antique jewellery was a big seller, along with furniture, he said.

Unusual walking sticks were also popular, Mr Lawson said.

He said the response from the public had been great and the event was well-attended.

"We're very pleased with it, it was well-supported by locals and visitors to Maryborough," Mr Lawson said.