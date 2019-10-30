Menu
Andrew Antoniolli leaving Ipswich Court with wife Karina earlier this year. Cordell Richardson
Antoniolli appeals fraud convictions

Ross Irby
by
29th Oct 2019 4:55 PM | Updated: 30th Oct 2019 4:39 AM
FORMER Ipswich mayor Andrew Antoniolli is set to appeal his 13 convictions for fraud-related offences when in office.

The matter received a brief mention in Ipswich District Court yesterday before Judge Dennis Lynch QC.

His Appeal has been listed for hearing on March 20, next year.

Following a defended hearing earlier this year, Antoniolli was found guilty and convicted of misappropriation and fraudulently using more than $10,000 of Ipswich City Council's community donation fund to buy charity items at auction.

He was sentenced in August by Magistrate Anthony Gett to six months jail, wholly suspended.

A conviction was recorded. His legal team then lodged a notice of appeal.

Antoniolli admitted buying the items while he was a councillor and mayor but pleaded not guilty on the grounds it was accepted practice within the council to use the fund to buy items at auctions.

