ANZ Tennis Hot Shots kids celebrating their ANZ Tennis Grants award.
Tennis

ANZ partner with Maryborough Tennis to deliver Hot Shots

27th Jul 2019 12:01 AM
TENNIS: On Wednesday ANZ announced Maryborough and District Junior Tennis Association as a recipient of its new community grants program.

The program is to help develop local tennis clubs that deliver ANZ Tennis Hot Shots around the country.

Maryborough and District Junior Tennis Association will receive an ANZ $10,000 community grant which includes merchandise, equipment, signage and access to a local ANZ specialist.

The association will use the grant to upgrade their club's Hot Shots tennis courts by resurfacing the grounds with fresh concrete.

Commenting on the initiative, ANZ Maryborough Branch Manager Robert Overy-Woods said: "The club is a wonderful part of our community and are a great supporter of grass roots tennis.”

Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley thanked ANZ for their commitment to growing the game from the grass-roots level up.

"We are grateful for ANZ's ongoing support of tennis and the ANZ Tennis Hot Shots program.

"We're excited for Maryborough and District Junior Tennis Association and we know they will make the most of this wonderful opportunity.” Tiley said.

ANZ Tennis Hot Shots is Tennis Australia's official tennis development program with a record 543,840 children between three and 12 years of age playing ANZ Tennis Hot Shots in 2018/19.

