Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paying respects - Jan Street organised over one thousand poppies to be laid around Palm Lakes Resort. Photo: Cody Fox
Paying respects - Jan Street organised over one thousand poppies to be laid around Palm Lakes Resort. Photo: Cody Fox Cody Fox
News

ANZAC DAY 2020: Full coverage as Fraser Coast remembers

Jessica Grewal
by
25th Apr 2020 9:57 AM

Good morning Fraser Coast

Today is a historic Anzac Day and the Chronicle team has been up with you since before dawn as people across the region find new ways to remember.

You can follow our rolling coverage here and read my Anzac Day about the significance of today and a call for it to be  turning point in our nation's history here.

If you've missed any of our top Anzac stories they can be viewed below.

We thank you for continuing to support local journalism in this difficult time.

Have a safe and special Anzac Day.

Lest we forget.

Jessica Grewal

Fraser Coast Chronicle Editor

1. ROLLING COVERAGE: Anzac Day 2020 Fraser Coast

2. EDITORIAL: Why this Anzac Day must be turning point

3. War ship milestone: We can build world's best again

4. M'boro is proving its defence credentials again

5. LAST POST LEGEND: Meet the bugler playing to his street

6. DEAR DIARY: Bay woman shares treasured Anzac writings

7. Unusual Anzac Day still holds special meaning

8. 'Heartwarming': Viet vets touched by kindness of kindy kids

More Stories

fcnews fcopinion from the editor's desk
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ROLLING COVERAGE: Anzac Day 2020 across the Fraser Coast

        ROLLING COVERAGE: Anzac Day 2020 across the Fraser Coast

        News On a historic Anzac Day, the people of the Fraser Coast are finding new ways to pay their respects in the time of Covid-19

        Unusual Anzac Day still holds special meaning

        premium_icon Unusual Anzac Day still holds special meaning

        News Despite coronavirus restrictions, Anzac Day retains it’s special meaning for this...

        WAR SHIP MILESTONE: We can build world's best again

        premium_icon WAR SHIP MILESTONE: We can build world's best again

        News The milestone comes at a significant moment for the nation

        M’boro is proving its defence credentials again

        premium_icon M’boro is proving its defence credentials again

        News The RNM project will create jobs for 90 people