ANZAC DAY 2020: Full coverage as Fraser Coast remembers

Paying respects - Jan Street organised over one thousand poppies to be laid around Palm Lakes Resort. Photo: Cody Fox

Good morning Fraser Coast

Today is a historic Anzac Day and the Chronicle team has been up with you since before dawn as people across the region find new ways to remember.

You can follow our rolling coverage here and read my Anzac Day about the significance of today and a call for it to be turning point in our nation's history here.

If you've missed any of our top Anzac stories they can be viewed below.

We thank you for continuing to support local journalism in this difficult time.

Have a safe and special Anzac Day.

Lest we forget.

Jessica Grewal

Fraser Coast Chronicle Editor

