ANZAC DAY 2021: Full details of Fraser Coast services

Many Anzac Day services are being held around the Fraser Coast this year. Photo: File

If you're looking to commemorate Anzac Day 2021 on the Fraser Coast, here are the times and places of the ceremonies being held around the region this Sunday.

Maryborough

Dawn Service is at 5:30am at the Maryborough Cenotaph, Queens Park.

The Anzac Day march will leave the Maryborough RSL in Lennox Street at 8.50am for the main 9.30am service at the Cenotaph.

The Maryborough march will include community groups and schools alongside service personnel and ex-service personnel.

Hervey Bay

The dawn service commences 5:15am Freedom Park, Main Street, Pialba.

The Hervey Bay march leaves the RSL at 10am for the main service at 10:30am at Freedom Park.

Only service personnel and ex-service personnel will take part in the marches for Hervey Bay commemorations.

Tiaro

The Tiaro Dawn Service commences at 6am at Queens Park Cenotaph, Memorial Gardens, Mayne Street Tiaro.

Howard

Dawn Service parade forms at RSL Hall, Steley Street at 4.20am with the dawn service at 4.28am and Cemetery service commences 5am.

The main parade forms 7:20am Community Centre car park, for 7:30am parade.

Glenwood

The Glenwood Dawn Service starts at 5am at Glenwood Progress Association Hall, Pepper Road, Glenwood.

The main service starts at 11am.

Burrum Heads

The main parade forms 8am at the Burrum Heads Boat Ramp for an 8.15am march to Burrum Heads Memorial for the 8:30am service.

River Heads

The River Heads Dawn Service starts at 5:50am at River Heads Community Hall, Ariadne Street followed by gunfire breakfast at the hall.

Poona

The Poona Dawn Service commences 6am at Poona Centenary Hall, followed by gunfire breakfast at hall.

Miva

The Miva main service is at 11am Miva QCWA Rooms, 1186 Miva Road, Miva.

Brooweena

The main service at Brooweena is at 9am at the Brooweena War Memorial, Smith Crescent, Brooweena.