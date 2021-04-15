ANZAC DAY 2021: How to pay your respects at Hervey Bay

In 2020, plans for a traditional ANZAC Day to go ahead were cut back, but this year, things are changing.

Unlike last year, veterans will be able to march side-by-side this ANZAC Day in remembrance of mates who haven’t returned from war.

School students and members of the public won’t be allowed to join but can still show their respect and support by watching the marches.

The Dawn Service will start at 5.15am and the Lane March at 10.15am on ANZAC Day this year, Sunday, April 25.

The marches will both start at the RSL; 11 Torquay Road, Pialba, finishing at Freedom Park; 1-5 Main Street, Pialba.

Hervey Bay RSL Sub Branch Deputy President Brad Gray said veterans “never march alone” on these days, as those lost in the war, march alongside.

“And that’s the feeling from most of the other veterans … We would’ve had to, but I don’t think we could’ve actually survived another ANZAC Day without the march, without the camaraderie after the march,” Mr Gray told the Chronicle.

“Veterans never ever match alone – on ANZAC Day, those that never returned, actually match with us … And that’s why it’s very important for us to have the marches and commemorative services on those days.”

The Hervey Bay RSL will be open to veterans after the march, provided they get a wristband from the Hervey Bay Sub-Branch before April 21.

The RSL will then open to the public from 1pm.

Wearing a mask is not mandatory, although the RSL Sub-Branch says “if (you) feel like wearing a mask”, wear one.

“We advise people, if they feel like wearing a mask, they’re better off wearing a mask,” Mr Gray said.

“It should be a big march this year.”