Follow our rolling coverage and look back at 10 important stories on our veteran community.
News

ANZAC DAY 2021: Rolling coverage plus 10 moving stories

Jessica Grewal
by
25th Apr 2021 4:14 AM | Updated: 4:33 AM
Welcome to the Fraser Coast Chronicle's rolling coverage of Anzac Day 2021. 

We are up with you pre-dawn to remember those who fought for the freedoms we are enjoying today.

Reporters are at the Maryborough and Hervey Bay cenotaphs while coverage will also come to you from Glenwood, Tiaro and beyond. 

If you've missed any of the Chronicle's Anzac Day coverage in the past week or some of the best stories on our servicemen and women from the past year, you can catch up below. 

Rolling coverage will commence shortly. 

Lest We Forget.

1. How one of our last WWII vets is being honoured 

2. Maryborough military heroes honoured 

3. Anzac legend glowing with pride after loving restoration 

4. Spritely 94-year-old recognised for war service 

5. Wartime service leads to lifetime in Maryborough 

6. Unmarked graves of Fraser Coast Anzacs finally recognised 

7. EDITORIAL: ADF reports expose new enemy on home soil 

8. 'Open up old wounds': Local veteran on royal commission

9.  Why Long Tan legend chose this final resting place for medals 

10. War heroes honoured with roads named in their memory 

