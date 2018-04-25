ANZAC DAY: Air Force fly-pasts across the Fraser Coast

Keep your eyes out for an RAAF jet that will fly over the Fraser Coast this Anzac Day.

ROARING jets will greet Hervey Bay residents when a Super Hornet aircraft flies over the Fraser Coast on Wednesday.

The Royal Australian Air Force is conducting fly-pasts across Queensland to commemorate Anzac Day.

The jet will fly low enough to be seen and heard by residents.

Keep your eye on the sky at the following times for the fly-past on the Fraser Coast:

11.05am - Hervey Bay, Freedom Park, Main St Pialba

11.15am - Fraser Island, Beach Front Service, Waddy Pt

11.22am - Fraser Island, TSS Maheno Wreak

11.35am - Tin Can Bay, Tin Can Bay RSL

The fly-past will follow dozens of ceremonies across the Fraser Coast to pay tribute to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice and the men and women still serving.