Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Keep your eyes out for an RAAF jet that will fly over the Fraser Coast this Anzac Day.
Keep your eyes out for an RAAF jet that will fly over the Fraser Coast this Anzac Day.
News

ANZAC DAY: Air Force fly-pasts across the Fraser Coast

Blake Antrobus
by
25th Apr 2018 8:32 AM

ROARING jets will greet Hervey Bay residents when a Super Hornet aircraft flies over the Fraser Coast on Wednesday.

The Royal Australian Air Force is conducting fly-pasts across Queensland to commemorate Anzac Day.

The jet will fly low enough to be seen and heard by residents.

Keep your eye on the sky at the following times for the fly-past on the Fraser Coast:

  • 11.05am - Hervey Bay, Freedom Park, Main St Pialba
  • 11.15am - Fraser Island, Beach Front Service, Waddy Pt
  • 11.22am - Fraser Island, TSS Maheno Wreak
  • 11.35am - Tin Can Bay, Tin Can Bay RSL

The fly-past will follow dozens of ceremonies across the Fraser Coast to pay tribute to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice and the men and women still serving

Related Items

anzac day fcanzac 2018 fccommunity fly-past royal australian air force
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Anzac Day dawn services from across the region

    Anzac Day dawn services from across the region

    News Thousands of people are this morning commemorating Anzac Day at dawn ceremonies across the region

    Memories of war 'still raw' for 28yo veteran

    Memories of war 'still raw' for 28yo veteran

    News Raw memories are still in the forefront of his mind

    • 25th Apr 2018 11:00 AM
    Three decades of marching for ex-Navy officer

    Three decades of marching for ex-Navy officer

    News Mr McDermott served in the Australian Navy from 1966-86

    • 25th Apr 2018 10:40 AM
    • 1 Vagabond
    CWA has eye on the prize at charity tombola

    CWA has eye on the prize at charity tombola

    News There's 200 prizes up for grabs.

    Local Partners