Anzac Day - Maryborough Dawn Service - the 9th Battalion Ceremonial Guard leads the parade to the cenotaph. Alistair Brightman

News

ANZAC DAY: Commemorations cancelled across Fraser Coast

Blake Antrobus
by
17th Mar 2020 5:28 PM
ANZAC Day celebrations in the Heritage City have been cancelled in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

It follows RSL Queensland advising sub-branches across the state on Monday to cancel next month's commemorations.

The Federal Government has issued a ban on gatherings of more than 500 people in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus.

Maryborough RSL president Paul Coleman said the decision was in the best interest of veterans and the public.

"Our veterans are elderly and at risk," Mr Coleman said.

"We're not discouraging people from doing their own personal tributes."

Services in Hervey Bay have also been cancelled.

RSL Queensland president Tony Ferris said they were considering options for commemorating the anniversary without putting veterans and the general public at risk.

"It is very sad that we are not able to commemorate Anzac Day in time-honoured fashion but public commemoration is not worth risking the health of our veterans, family members or the general public," Mr Ferris said.

