Anzac Day dawn services from across the region

People have gathered commemorating Anzac Day at the Hervey Bay dawn service

People have gathered commemorating Anzac Day at the Hervey Bay dawn service Alistair Brightman

THOUSANDS of people are this morning commemorating Anzac Day at dawn ceremonies across the Fraser Coast.

Hervey Bay

BAGPIPES and the young voices of Xavier Catholic College's choir were the first things heard at first light this morning Hervey Bay.

The school choir performed an original song paying tribute veterans throughout history for their service at the dawn service at Freedom Park.

Residents lined the streets as the RSL Pipe Band led the dawn parade down Torquay Rd and Main St, accompanied by veterans young and old.

St James Lutheran College student Cassidy Dobson delivered a moving speech about the sacrifice of diggers on the Kokoda Track campaign in 1942.

Watch the video of the dawn service below.

Hervey Bay Anzac Day 2018 dawn service: Hervey Bay pauses to remember during the 2018 Anzac Day dawn service at Freedom Park.





Maryborough

AS THE faint sound of bagpipes grew stronger, so too did the crowd.

Hundreds gathered near the Cenotaph at Maryborough's Queen's Park on Wednesday morning for the Anzac Day dawn service.

Returned servicemen and women had been up before most, sharing stories and a rum and milk at the RSL before forming a line on Lennox St.

Maryborough dawn service Valerie Horton

With fewer Second World War and Vietnam vets able to march, a growing contingent of modern-day heroes from Iraq, East Timor and Afghanistan and various Royal Australian Navy missions turned out for the event.

Among them was former Maryborough State High School student turned Navy Hydraulic Systems Operator Patrick Berrell who marked his first Anzac Day as a civilian since joining several years ago.

He told the Chronicle he had returned to his agricultural roots in Maryborough and hoped to connect with other returned sailors and soldiers both at the dawn service there and later at Hervey Bay's main service.

"I'm still getting used to the routine of 'civvy' life," he said

"Serving was an opportunity which has set me up for life with a good attitude."

Navy Hydraulic Systems Operator Patrick Berrell Valerie Horton

National anthems and the last post were played as the sun rose behind the Cenotaph revealing a poignant backdrop - the scaffold -clad worksite where the Gallipoli to Armistice war memorial is taking shape.

While attendance appeared down at the service in town, an impressive crowd flocked to the nearby Tinana service.

More to come

Howard Service

THROUGH the darkness of the early morning came the marching of Navy cadets through the streets of Howard.

The dawn service at Howard attracted more than 100 residents who attended the CWA Hall in Steley St for a moving tribute to our fallen soldiers.

Howard Dawn Service, Anzac Day 2018. Inge Hansen

Residents of all ages were in attendance with some relatives of veterans marching with their beloved grandfathers and grandmothers.

More to come

Toogoom Service

AS THE sun rose, hundreds gathered in Toogoom to remember the fallen who gave the ultimate sacrifice in conflicts throughout the globe.

Toogoom Dawn Service, Anzac Day 2018. Inge Hansen

Bringing in the morning light was ex-Australian Army veteran Jim Cameron who played the bagpipes to mark the ceremony's beginning.

President of the Toogoom and District RSL sub-branch President Doug Brimson, an ex-Royal Australian Engineer opened with a moving tribute to fallen soldiers, their friends and families.

Ex-Australian Infrantry veteran Brian Semilar delivered a touching poem named The Last Inspection before Anzac Day Awards were issued to Ken Frainey, Peter Streete and Cadet Janaeya McBean.

After representatives of the community and members of the public laid dozens of wreaths at the cenotaph, a three-round gun salute by Mark Kennedy symbolised the ending to the ceremony.

Toogoom Dawn Service : Hundreds attended the Toogoom Dawn Service on Anzac Day 2018.

<<READ MORE HERE>>