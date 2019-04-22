Anzac Day double header

LAST MEETING: Hervey Bay Bombers v Bay Power in the 2018 Wide Bay AFL Preliminary final won by the Hervey Bay Bombers in Bundaberg.

AFL: Anzac Day is a day to commemorate the sacrifice our servicemen and women have made for our great country.

It is also a day to celebrate the freedoms that we enjoy due to those sacrifices.

In a double header of AFL action at Norm McLean Oval the Hervey Bay Bombers battle against Bay Power in the battle of the Bay.

In the first match of the double header the two Bundaberg teams match up against each other with Across the Waves clashing with Brother Bulldogs.

After three rounds of the competition the Bombers and Brothers Bulldogs sit jointly on top of the table with two wins.

Bay Power are in the bronze medal position with one win, while Across the Waves are yet to register a point on the competition table.

The Hervey Bay Bombers play their first home match of the season after travelling to Bundaberg for the first three rounds.

This season each team play each other five times and predictability may become an issue.

For Bay Power coach Kristian Walton he will continue to stick with his plan of the last two rounds.

"We will concentrate on our run and carry across the ground and make sure we handle the ball well,” Walton said.

Walton is confident his team is ready for the clash.

"It is one of the games of the season for our boys, going up against the Bombers,” he said.

He is aware that his team will have to be at their best when they compete against the Bombers.

"They are good across the field but we need to watch some of their danger men,” he said.

"They have Travis Mills up forward, Jock O'Connell in the midfield and Cam Baker down back,” Walton said.

"We will have to ensure we stop those players from getting away,” he said.

Walton's comments are backed up with Travis Mills currently the top goal scorer with 10 goals after only playing in two of the three matches.

The Bombers currently have three of the top five goal scorers in the competition.

On for and against percentages both Hervey Bay sides are way ahead of their Bundaberg rivals which should make for an entertaining and high scoring match.

In the early match Across the Waves will be hoping that their bad luck with injuries is finished.

Last round the club was without 24 players over the two grades due to injuries.

The ATW and Brothers Bulldogs fixture commences at 2pm followed by the Bay blockbuster at 4.30pm.

Reserve-grade fixtures will be played on Saturday, with the Hervey Bay Bombers up against Bay Power at Norm McLean Oval and ATW and Brothers Bulldogs at Frank Coultard Oval in Bundaberg.

The Maryborough Bears have a bye.