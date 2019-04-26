ANZAC DAY: Maryborough's teen buglers play Last Post

SPECIAL MOMENT: Maryborough State High School student Campbell Done playing the bugle at his first Anzac service outside of a school ceremony.

SPECIAL MOMENT: Maryborough State High School student Campbell Done playing the bugle at his first Anzac service outside of a school ceremony. Alistair Brightman

THE moment the bugle rings out in the moments before the dawn on Anzac Day never fails to move those gathered for the service.

Yesterday it was two teenage boys who performed that solemn duty at events across the Fraser Coast.

Campbell Done, 15, and Jack Malouf, 14, two talented trumpeters from Maryborough State High School, attended the ceremonies and provided the tune that forms an integral part of the commemoration.

Campbell's father, Simon, principal of the school, said he was very proud of his son.

Campbell performed at Maryborough's dawn ceremony while Jack attended services at Torbanlea State School and Tinana's dawn service.

Young bugler Jack Malouf. Contributed

Both are accomplished trumpet players who have turned their hand to the bugle.

"He's worked really hard. It was an honour for him," Jack's mum Christina said.

"He's been playing since grade 4.

"He actually tried out for a different instrument but got the trumpet.

"His great grandfather was a bugler."