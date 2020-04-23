ANZAC Day: Military vehicles on show in Pialba

Pialba resident Paul Davies will be displaying his two fully restored military vehicles on ANZAC Day. PHOTO: Shaun Ryan.

A MILITARY vehicle enthusiast believes it is more important than ever to maintain the traditions of ANZAC Day while the country battles the coronavirus pandemic.

Paul Davies will be staging a Light Up The Dawn ceremony outside his home in Martin St, Pialba on Saturday at 6am.

Mr Davies said ANZAC Day was too special and significant to fallen and former soldiers as well as their families not to commemorate.

Strict rules around gatherings and social distancing have put the brakes on official marches, parades and public ceremonies this year as authorities try slow the spread of COVID-19.

Mr Davies will be playing the Light Up The Dawn service outside his home.

Two fully restored military vehicles will also be parked on his verge.

The vehicles, a 1943 Morris C8 and a 1955 Jeep, were both restored by Mr Davies.

Both vehicles are fully operational.

“The Jeep has been used in several ANZAC Day events in Hervey Bay,” Mr Davies said.

“It is really important for us to maintain the traditions of ANZAC Day, even if we have to do things a little differently this year,” he said.

Mr Davies said he will park the vehicles on the verge from around 5am on Saturday morning before the service.

“I will probably keep them outside until around 10am for people to look at. I will also be around should anyone want to ask questions about them,” he said.

Mr Davies encouraged people to drive past the vehicles and take a moment to remember those who sacrificed and risked their lives in the armed forces.

He said it was exciting to see other people wanting to arrange memorials or services for ANZAC Day in their personal capacities.

“It is a way of getting people together, while still maintaining our social distance. During this difficult period, coming together to celebrate ANZAC Day will help us realise we are all in this as a community and it will maintain camaraderie,” he said.