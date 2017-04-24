Anzac Day road closures across Hervey Bay

POLICE would like to remind motorists that there will be some road closures in Hervey Bay as a result of Anzac Day parades on Tuesday April 25.

Road closures will commence at 4.30am to 12 noon.

Hervey Bay Dawn Service

Road closures commence at 4:30am involving Main Street from Old Maryborough Road to Hunter Street, Torquay Road, Charles Street and Hillyard Street, Pialba

Parade line up at 5:00 am on Torquay Road outside RSL for step off at 5:15 am

Hervey Bay Morning Service

Road closures commence at 8:30 am involving Main Street from Old Maryborough Road to Hunter Street, Torquay Road, Bryant St, Charles Street and Hillyard Street, Pialba

Parade line up at 8:45 am from RSL car park. Step off at 9:15 to Cenotaph at Freedom Park, Main Street, Pialba.

Please be patient and consider varying your route.