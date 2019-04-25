ANZAC DAY: Rolling coverage from Fraser Coast services

Toby Tidman carries the flame at the Hervey Bay Anzac Day dawn service.

Toby Tidman carries the flame at the Hervey Bay Anzac Day dawn service. Cody Fox

UPDATE, 6.30AM: MARYBOROUGH'S airforce cadets led the catafalque party at the Anzac Day commemorations held in Tinana Memorial Park.

Hundreds gathered around the town's small cenotaph to pay their respects to the fallen in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Among those gathered was Butch Lane who fought in Vietnam.

He was conscripted in 1966.

Mr Lane said he remembered the conflict as being "pretty rough".

His granddaughter Hailey Cross, 10, was part of the Tinana State School choir, which sand both the New Zealand and Australian national anthems in honour of the countries that fought side by side during World War One.

Butch Lane with his granddaughter, Hailey Cross at Tinana's 2019 Anzac Day service. Carlie Walker

UPDATE, 6AM: A packed crowd has filled the memorial park at Toogoom for this morning's dawn service.

The Hervey Bay 181 army cadets are acting as the standing guard.

Toogoom RSL president Doug Brimson has opened the service by looking back on the service of the last Anzac.

Crowds gather for Anzac Day Dawn Service at Toogoom Memorial Park. Blake Antrobus

EARLIER, 5.30AM: THOUSANDS of people have gathered around the cenotaph at Maryborough's Queens Park on Thursday morning awaiting the city's dawn ceremony commemorating Anzac Day.

Those gathered were contemplating a very different morning 104 years ago in Gallipoli when brave young men, some from their home town, landed on the beaches at Anzac Cove.

The city's navy cadets, recently named the best in the country, have marched into position at the ceremony, accompanied by the somber tones of the bagpipes.