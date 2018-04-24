ANZAC DAY: Services across the Fraser Coast

PEOPLE across the Fraser Coast will stop and pay tribute to our fallen heroes at ceremonies and services tomorrow.



In Hervey Bay, the dawn service at Freedom Park will start at 5.30am, with the main march stepping off at 9.15am in Hunter St, Pialba.



Hervey Bay RSL will then open from 11.30am, with gaming and two-up, starting from 1pm.



In Maryborough, the dawn service will start from 5.45am at the cenotaph.



The main parade will begin at 9am, with a commemorative service at the cenotaph in Sussex St at 9.30am.



Lunch will begin at Maryborough RSL from 11.30am, with the club to open to the public at 1pm.



Two-up will also start at the club from 1pm.



Work is still continuing on the second stage of the Duncan Chapman memorial, paying tribute to the first man ashore at Gallipoli.



At Tiaro, a memorial service will be held beside the Memorial Hall from 6am, while a service will be held at the Tinana War Memorial from 5.40am.



In Tinannbar, a service will be held from 5.30am at the flagpole at Pioneer Drive.



At Toogoom at dawn service will start at 5.45am near the community hall, while in Howard commemorations will be held at the CWA Hall in Steley St at 4.20am and 7.20am, with a service at Howard cemetery at 5am.



Brooweena will have a service at the war memorial from 9am, while River Heads will have a dawn service at the community hall in Ariadne St from 5.50am.



In Poona a dawn service will start at 5.45am at the Anzac memorial in Boronia Dr.

